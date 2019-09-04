Editor's Take | The Maharajah of international skies - IndiGo or Air India?

Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's Prince Thomas to find out the difference between the two metrics and to understand who rules the international segment.
CAPA India, an aviation consultancy firm, tweeted that the number of seats deployed by IndiGo on international flights is more than Air India.
However, Air India claimed that available seat kilometers the right metric to determine capacity, not seats deployed.Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's Prince Thomas to find out the difference between the two metrics and to understand who rules the international segment.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 06:11 pm