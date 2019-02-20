App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | The futility of Shaktikanta Das’ meeting with bankers

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar is in conversation with Ravi Krishnan, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol, to discuss Shantikanta Das' upcoming meeting with bankers.

In a press conference recently, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that he would meet bank chiefs over concerns that the apex bank's rate cut has not been passed on to consumers.

RBI on February 7 lowered the repo rate—its key lending rate—by 0.25 percentage points to 6.25 percent.

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar is in conversation with Ravi Krishnan, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol, to discuss Shantikanta Das' upcoming meeting with bankers.

First Published on Feb 20, 2019 05:43 pm

