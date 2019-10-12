App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor’s Take | The fuss surrounding fiscal deficit

The RBI MPC revised the GDP growth estimate to 6.1 percent from the earlier 6.9 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.15 percent on October 4. The MPC also revised the GDP growth estimate to 6.1 percent from the earlier 6.9 percent.

This has raised concerns about the government not being able to meet its fiscal deficit target.

Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out what is the fuss surrounding fiscal deficit.

First Published on Oct 12, 2019 08:52 am

