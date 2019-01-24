App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 06:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | The continuing mess at IL&FS

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to discuss the downgrade and the crisis at IL&FS.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ratings agency ICRA has placed ratings of six mutual fund schemes from three fund houses -- HDFC, UTI and Aditya Birla -- under watch with negative implications due to their exposures to special purpose vehicles (SPVs) of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS).

Earlier, rating agency Crisil had majorly cut creditworthiness of two IL&FS SPVs too claiming 'heightened risk' of defaults as IL&FS management had taken a new stance on repayments.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to discuss the downgrade and the crisis at IL&FS.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 06:24 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Editor's Take #ILFS #Market #Mutual Funds #video

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.