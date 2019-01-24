Editor's Take | The continuing mess at IL&FS

Ratings agency ICRA has placed ratings of six mutual fund schemes from three fund houses -- HDFC, UTI and Aditya Birla -- under watch with negative implications due to their exposures to special purpose vehicles (SPVs) of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS).

Earlier, rating agency Crisil had majorly cut creditworthiness of two IL&FS SPVs too claiming 'heightened risk' of defaults as IL&FS management had taken a new stance on repayments.