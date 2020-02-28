App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Sensex, Nifty crash over 3%: Know what led to market mayhem

Moneycontrol's Ravi Krishnan talks to Editor-in-Chief Santosh Nair about the market crash and its further implications.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Sensex crashed 1,448.37 points or 3.64 percent on February 28, 2020, and Nifty shed 431.50 points or 3.71 percent to 11,201.80, to register the worst weekly loss since 2009.

The fall has been primarily attributed to the spread of coronavirus across the globe derailing economic growth. Metals, realty, infrastructure, public sector, capital goods, auto, banks, Oil & Gas, as well as IT stocks have been under pressure.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Ravi Krishnan talks to Editor-in-Chief Santosh Nair about the market crash and its future implications.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 09:00 pm

