Editor's Take | SC quashes RBI’s February 12 circular

The Supreme Court has struck down Reserve Bank of India's February 12 circular on bankruptcy proceedings.

The RBI circular had made it mandatory for banks to ensure that a resolution plan is in place within 180 days of a default of accounts with exposure of Rs 2,000 crore or more.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to find why the circular was struck down and how it will impact the resolution process.