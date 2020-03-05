Editor's Take | SC lifts RBI curbs on crypto trading in India

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury on the lifting of the ban and its impact on the virtual currency industry.
The Supreme Court on March 4 quashed Reserve Bank of India's 2018 circular which prohibited regulated entities from providing services related to virtual currencies.
The order is expected to bring relief to crypto traders in the country.
In this episode of Editor's take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury on the lifting of the ban and its impact on the virtual currency industry.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Mar 5, 2020 08:12 pm