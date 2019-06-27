App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Rise in rift within Godrej family due to real estate ambitions

Adi and Nadir Godrej want to use the whole of the land which the group also showed as its intent a few years back but cousin Jamshyd Godrej doesn't want the land to be excessively be developed commercially.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Real estate ambitions of Godrej show rift within the family. They own a land covering about 3000 to 4000 acre in Vikhroli, Mumbai which is worth Rs 20,000 crore and can be more if developed.

Adi Godrej, chairman of the Godrej group along with Nadir Godrej want to use the whole of the land which the group also showed as its intent a few years back but cousin Jamshyd Godrej doesn't want the land to be excessively be developed commercially.

With this being the first rift ever in the Godrej family, the issue going to the court is highly unlikely.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Prince Thomas explains the situation rising in the Godrej family.

Watch video for more.

First Published on Jun 27, 2019 02:49 pm

tags #Adi-Nadir #Business #Editor's Take #Godrej #land #Real Estate #Rupee #video

