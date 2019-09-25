App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Restrictions on PMC Bank by RBI

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Shraddha Sharma talks to Ravi Krishnan to get an in-depth analysis of the restrictions on PMC bank by RBI.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put restrictions on Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) for six months.

RBI has put a cap on the withdrawals wherein depositors will not be able to withdraw over Rs 1,000 of the total balance in savings, current or any other deposit account. The bank also won't be allowed to disburse new loans or renew loans.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Shraddha Sharma talks to Ravi Krishnan to understand why RBI has taken this step and what could be the consequences.

Watch the video for more

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Business #India #PMC Bank #RBI #video

