App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take| RBI to transfer Rs 28,000 cr interim dividend to govt

The interim surplus has been decided after a limited audit review and after applying the Economic Capital Framework.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its board meeting on February 18 decided to transfer Rs 28,000 crore as interim dividend to the government for the period of July to December 2018.

The interim surplus has been decided after a limited audit review and after applying the Economic Capital Framework.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhury to find out more about this dividend payment.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Economy #India #RBI #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.