Editor's Take| RBI to transfer Rs 28,000 cr interim dividend to govt

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its board meeting on February 18 decided to transfer Rs 28,000 crore as interim dividend to the government for the period of July to December 2018.

The interim surplus has been decided after a limited audit review and after applying the Economic Capital Framework.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhury to find out more about this dividend payment.