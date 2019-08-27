Editor's Take | RBI to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to govt

This also includes a one-time transfer of a little over Rs 52,000 crore.
Reserve Bank of India's board accepted Bimal Jalan panel's recommendations and decided to transfer over 1.76 lakh crore to the government this year - this includes a dividend of 1.2 lakh crore rupees.
This also includes a one-time transfer of a little over Rs 52,000 crore of excess provisions identified under the revised Economic Capital Framework.Moneycontorl's Sakshi Batra gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to understand how this surplus transfer will affect the economy.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 07:11 pm