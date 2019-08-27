App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | RBI to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to govt

This also includes a one-time transfer of a little over Rs 52,000 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reserve Bank of India's board accepted Bimal Jalan panel's recommendations and decided to transfer over 1.76 lakh crore to the government this year - this includes a dividend of 1.2 lakh crore rupees.

This also includes a one-time transfer of a little over Rs 52,000 crore of excess provisions identified under the revised Economic Capital Framework.

Moneycontorl's Sakshi Batra gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to understand how this surplus transfer will affect the economy.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 07:11 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Editor's Take #India #RBI #video

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.