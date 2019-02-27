App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | RBI removes 3 banks from PCA framework

Anupa Kujur is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan to discuss RBI's move to lift restrictions on the banks under PCA framework

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 26 said that Allahabad Bank, Corporation Bank and Dhanlaxmi Bank have been taken out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework.

Watch the video for more
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 05:20 pm

