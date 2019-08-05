App
Eye on india
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | RBI MPC meet starts August 5; rate cut expected

Since February, the central bank has reduced the repo rate by 75 basis points in three successive reviews.

Moneycontrol Video @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to deliver a fourth consecutive rate cut of 25 basis points on August 7, amid concerns of a deepening economic slowdown.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund cut its growth projection for India by 30 basis points to 7 percent, citing weaker-than-expected outlook for domestic demand. It also slashed its global economic growth forecast by 10 basis points to 3.2 percent in 2019.

Stanford Masters gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to understand the expectation from the meet.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 03:22 pm

tags #Economy #India #Monetary Policy Committe (MPC) #RBI MPC meet #Reserve Bank of India (RBI) #video

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

