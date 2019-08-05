Editor's Take | RBI MPC meet starts August 5; rate cut expected

Since February, the central bank has reduced the repo rate by 75 basis points in three successive reviews.
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to deliver a fourth consecutive rate cut of 25 basis points on August 7, amid concerns of a deepening economic slowdown.
Last month, the International Monetary Fund cut its growth projection for India by 30 basis points to 7 percent, citing weaker-than-expected outlook for domestic demand. It also slashed its global economic growth forecast by 10 basis points to 3.2 percent in 2019.Stanford Masters gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to understand the expectation from the meet.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 03:22 pm