Editor's Take | RBI MPC meet starts August 5; rate cut expected

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to deliver a fourth consecutive rate cut of 25 basis points on August 7, amid concerns of a deepening economic slowdown.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund cut its growth projection for India by 30 basis points to 7 percent, citing weaker-than-expected outlook for domestic demand. It also slashed its global economic growth forecast by 10 basis points to 3.2 percent in 2019.