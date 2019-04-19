Editor's Take | RBI minutes show MPC concerned about growth

The Reserve Bank of India held the first MPC meet of the current financial year on April 4 and cut the repo rate by 25 bps.

The minutes of the MPC was released recently and it showed that RBI governor, Shaktikanta Das had raised concerns about growth while Deputy Governor had raised concerns about inflation.

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to find the cause of these concerns of the MPC.