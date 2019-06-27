Editor's Take | RBI issues clarification on data localisation norms

On June 26, the Reserve Bank of India issued a clarification sought by Payment System Operators on the 'Storage of Payment System Data' regulations or the data localisation norms.

There are essentially two parts to the data localisation norms- processing of transactions and storage of data.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out more about the clarifications issued by the central bank.

Watch the video for more...