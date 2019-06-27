App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | RBI issues clarification on data localisation norms

There are essentially two parts to the data localisation norms- processing of transactions and storage of data.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On June 26, the Reserve Bank of India issued a clarification sought by Payment System Operators on the 'Storage of Payment System Data' regulations or the data localisation norms.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out more about the clarifications issued by the central bank.

Watch the video for more...

 

First Published on Jun 27, 2019 05:42 pm

tags #Business #India #RBI #video

