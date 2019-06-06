App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | RBI cuts repo rate by 25 basis points, shifts stance to accommodative

With the central bank focusing on boosting consumption and investment, the RBI has changed its stance from neutral to accommodative.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Reserve Bank of india's Monetary policy Committee (MPC) cut the repo rate by 25 basis point bringing it down to 5.75 percent. This is the third consecutive cut by the central bank in five months.

With the central bank focusing on boosting consumption and investment, the RBI has changed its stance from neutral to accommodative.

Sakshi Batra talks to Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out how to RBI's move will help improve the economy.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #accommodative #Economy #MPC #policy #RBI #repo rate #video

