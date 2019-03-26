Editor's Take | Rahul Gandhi promises minimum income scheme

Rahul Gandhi said that Rs 72,000 will be directly transferred into the accounts of the country’s poor under the minimum income scheme if Congress party comes to power.

Congress chief said that 5 crore families and 25 crore people will benefit from this scheme.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to find out more about the scheme and how it will impact the economy if implemented.