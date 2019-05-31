App
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Q4 GDP slips to 5.8%, focus to be on agriculture

talks with gaurav choudhary shows how the governemtn needs to focus on the economy through agriculture.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With the GDP numbers slipping in the march quarter to 5.8% form 6.6 % in the last quarter, the economic  ministries along with the new finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman have their hands full.

Government has to take structural reforms to tackle this problem putting an emphasis on rural consumption and agricultural boost.

Aurobindo Das talks with Moneycontrol deputy executive editor Gaurav Choudhary on how the government can treat the problem of GDP
