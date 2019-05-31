Editor's Take | Q4 GDP slips to 5.8%, focus to be on agriculture

With the GDP numbers slipping in the march quarter to 5.8% form 6.6 % in the last quarter, the economic ministries along with the new finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman have their hands full.

Government has to take structural reforms to tackle this problem putting an emphasis on rural consumption and agricultural boost.

Aurobindo Das talks with Moneycontrol deputy executive editor Gaurav Choudhary on how the government can treat the problem of GDP