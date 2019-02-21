Editor's Take | PSU Banks recapitalisation necessary but not sufficient

The government announced final recapitalisation tranche amount of Rs 48,239 crore for as many as 12 public sector banks, in a bid to take them out of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) prompt corrective action framework.

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan to find out if the recapitalisation will have a positive effect on the PSBs.