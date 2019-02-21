App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 02:14 PM IST
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | PSU Banks recapitalisation necessary but not sufficient

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan to find out if the recapitalisation will have a positive effect on the PSBs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government announced final recapitalisation tranche amount of Rs 48,239 crore for as many as 12 public sector banks, in a bid to take them out of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) prompt corrective action framework.

First Published on Feb 21, 2019 02:13 pm

