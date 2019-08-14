App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Panel suggestions offer relief to India Inc on CSR norms

The panel recommended that any violation related to the mandatory spending of CSR funds should be treated as a civil offence.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A high-level panel, headed by Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas, on August 13 recommended that the government review the corporate social responsibility (CSR) norms.

The panel recommended that any violation related to the mandatory spending of CSR funds should be treated as a civil offence. It also suggested making expenditure on CSR tax-deductible.

Amendments made to the Companies Act earlier in July, which added punitive penal provisions for non-compliance with CSR norms, had caused a stir among members of India Inc.

Close

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol’s Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to understand the recommendations made by the government-constituted panel on CSR norms.

Watch the video for more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 03:08 pm

tags #Business #Companies Act #CSR norms #Current Affairs #India #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.