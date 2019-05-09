Editor's Take | NSSO study raises fresh concerns on GDP data

An NSSO study quoted in media reports claimed that multiple companies used in MCA-21 for coming up with the GDP numbers were untraceable or falsely classified.

The MCA-21 has been used after the NDA came to power which has raised concern over the GDP data released under this government.

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to understand what the MCA-21 is and how this affects the country's reputation.