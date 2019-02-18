App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | No respite for Goa miners even an year after SC's ban

Priyanka Sahay gets in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol to find out what is the current status of the entire issue and the proposals stated by the government so far.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Last year, the Supreme Court had cancelled 88 iron ore licences in Goa where these lease holders were told to stop operating by March 16, 2018. However even after almost an year, the fate of tens of iron ore mines in Goa hang in balance.

Priyanka Sahay gets in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol to find out what is the current status of the entire issue and the proposals stated by the government so far.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 05:19 pm

tags #Commodities #Economy #Editor's Take #India #iron ore #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.