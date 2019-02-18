Editor's Take | No respite for Goa miners even an year after SC's ban

Last year, the Supreme Court had cancelled 88 iron ore licences in Goa where these lease holders were told to stop operating by March 16, 2018. However even after almost an year, the fate of tens of iron ore mines in Goa hang in balance.

Priyanka Sahay gets in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol to find out what is the current status of the entire issue and the proposals stated by the government so far.