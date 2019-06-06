App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 01:36 PM IST
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | NCD default highlights DHFL’s liquidity issues

Over 150 mutual funds, pension funds and provident funds have exposure to DHFL.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) delayed interest rate payments on June 4 due to which the net asset value of multiple mutual fund schemes have been hit.

Over 150 mutual funds, pension funds and provident funds have exposure to DHFL.

Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters chats with Prince Thomas to understand the way forward for the housing finance companies.
tags #Business #DHFL #Editor's Take #Market news #Mutual Funds #video

