Editor's Take | NCD default highlights DHFL’s liquidity issues

Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) delayed interest rate payments on June 4 due to which the net asset value of multiple mutual fund schemes have been hit.
Over 150 mutual funds, pension funds and provident funds have exposure to DHFL.Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters chats with Prince Thomas to understand the way forward for the housing finance companies.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 01:36 pm