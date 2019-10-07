Editor's Take | National tax e-assessment centre

The national tax e-assessment centre (NeAC) was launched on September 7 by Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey. It will facilitate the faceless e-assessment scheme across the country and benefit taxpayers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced NeAC in her maiden budget speech and said that the high level of personal interaction between the taxpayer and the Department which leads to 'certain undesirable practices on the part of tax officials' will be eliminated.