Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Naresh Goyal looking for 'right price' to exit Jet Airways

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran is in conversation with Moneycontrol Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to discuss the possibilities that could arise out of this situation.

Naresh Goyal, promoter of the debt-laden Jet Airways, has agreed to step down from the restructured airline's board if Etihad Airways pays the 'right price' for increasing its stake in the airline.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline had told Jet Airways' lenders last week that it would buy the airline's shares at Rs 150 apiece, which did not impress Goyal.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran is in conversation with Moneycontrol Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to discuss the possibilities that could arise out of this situation.

First Published on Jan 23, 2019 03:14 pm

