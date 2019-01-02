Editor's Take | MSME loan restructuring: A step backwards

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to discuss the restructuring scheme, the impact of it and more.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued norms for restructuring loans defaulted by micro, small and medium enterprises.
The RBI permitted a one-time restructuring of existing loans to MSMEs that are in default but "standard" as on January 1, 2019, the central bank said in a statement.
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 04:42 pm