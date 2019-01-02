Editor's Take | MSME loan restructuring: A step backwards

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued norms for restructuring loans defaulted by micro, small and medium enterprises.

The RBI permitted a one-time restructuring of existing loans to MSMEs that are in default but "standard" as on January 1, 2019, the central bank said in a statement.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to discuss the restructuring scheme, the impact of it and more.