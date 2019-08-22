Editor's Take | MPC minutes set the stage for further rate cuts

Benign inflation, tepid credit growth and slowdown in demand are some of the major themes to come out of the minutes of the MPC meeting released by RBI.

RBI on August 7 had slashed the benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to 5.40 percent amid concerns over slowdown in the economy. Prior to this, the RBI had reduced the rate thrice, each time by 25 basis points.

Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan on the key takeaways of the MPC meet.

