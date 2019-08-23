Editor's Take | MPC minutes set stage for more rate cuts

According to the recently released the minutes of the MPC, Governor Shaktikanta Das called for an unusual rate cut of 35 bps as the economy needed a larger push.
The RBI MPC had declared a rate cut of 35 basis points earlier this month, which was their fourth in succession.
According to the recently released the minutes of the MPC, Governor Shaktikanta Das called for an unusual rate cut of 35 bps as the economy needed a larger push.Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out if the minutes indicate that the RBI could cut interest rates even further.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 03:23 pm