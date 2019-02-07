Editor's Take | MPC Meet: RBI springs a surprise with repo rate cut

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 7 lowered the repo rate—its key lending rate—by 0.25 percentage points to 6.25 percent and changed its stance to "neutral" from "calibrated tightening", signalling higher chances of more cuts in the coming months if inflation persisted within tolerable limits.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Ravi Krishnan, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol, to discuss repo rate cut.