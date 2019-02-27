App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Market reaction to Indo-Pak tensions

Anupa Kujur gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Shishir Asthana to find out more about how the markets have reacted.

Moneycontrol Video @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

On February 26, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out “non-military pre-emptive” strikes on terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) across LOC.

The markets have reacted, Sensex is down by 600 points but the Pakistani markets are hurting much more as their index is down by 6 percent

Anupa Kujur gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Shishir Asthana to find out more about how the markets have reacted.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 04:49 pm

tags #Business #India #Market news #video #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.