Editor's Take | Market performance from Dussehra 2018 to 2019

More than 50 percent of the companies on BSE500 and 18 companies in Nifty50 have given negative returns.
Sensex rallied 8 percent while Nifty surged seven percent from Dussehra 2018 to 2019.
However, more than 50 percent of the companies on BSE500 and 18 companies in Nifty50 have given negative returns.Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Kshitij Anand to find out more about how the markets have performed from last Dussehra to the current one.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 8, 2019 10:29 am