Editor’s Take | Jet Airways gets 3 new suitors

Lenders of Jet Airways received three expressions of interest (EOIs) for sale of the debt-stricken airline.
The companies which submitted EOIs are Volcan Investment, Avantulo Group and RA Creator.
Etihad and Hinduja which had earlier shown interest in the company did not submit EOIs.
In this episode of the Editor's Take, Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas about Jet's new bidders and what it means for the company.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 05:17 pm