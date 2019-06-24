Editor's Take | Iran airspace restriction to make flights longer, a tad expensive

The tensions between the US and Iran come after Iran shot down a US military drone last week.
Following the rising tension between Iran and the US, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has advised Indian airlines to avoid the Iranian airspace, more so over the waters.
Air India would be affected by the advisory since it is the only Indian airline with substantial international operations. The directive would also impact Indigo's flight to Istanbul.Stanford Masters gets in a conversation with Prince Thomas to discuss the DGCA's advisory and its possible impact on Indian airlines.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 02:12 pm