App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Iran airspace restriction to make flights longer, a tad expensive

The tensions between the US and Iran come after Iran shot down a US military drone last week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Following the rising tension between Iran and the US, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has advised Indian airlines to avoid the Iranian airspace, more so over the waters.

Air India would be affected by the advisory since it is the only Indian airline with substantial international operations. The directive would also impact Indigo's flight to Istanbul.

Stanford Masters gets in a conversation with Prince Thomas to discuss the DGCA's advisory and its possible impact on Indian airlines.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 02:12 pm

tags #Business #Editor's Take #Iran #US #video #World News

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.