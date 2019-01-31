App
Court junks Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi's plea for cross-examination in FEA case
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Interim Budget expectations

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol, to discuss the expectations from the interim budget.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Finance Minister will present the interim budget on February 1, ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 06:59 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #Editor's Take #India #video

