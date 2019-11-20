Editor's Take | Insurance premium may rise this New Year

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas to know the reason for insurance premium hikes.
The New Year of 2020 might bring a higher premium on your general insurance.
While insurance pricing is affected by both domestic and international factors, it is likely to rise by 10-15 percent.
In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas to know the reason for insurance premium hikes.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 03:51 pm