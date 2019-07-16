Editor's Take | India's exports decline amid US-China trade tensions

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out how India can boost its exports.
The ongoing US-China trade war and rise in protectionism is affecting global trade markets. India needs to expand its exports to achieve the ambitious $5 trillion economy over the next five years, which was announced in Budget 2019.
In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out how India can boost its exports.Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 07:27 pm