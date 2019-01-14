App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | India's airlines are safe. But is Indian aviation safe?

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran is in conversation with Moneycontrol Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to discuss aviation safety, the performance of Indian airlines in the AirlineRatings and more.

The latest survey by AirlineRatings may have given a lot of stars to Indian airlines, but at the same time, leaves a question mark over the safety of air travel in the country.

The survey does product and safety ratings for more than 435 airlines around the world. These include India's IndiGo, Jet Airways, SpiceJet and Air India.

First Published on Jan 14, 2019 04:39 pm

tags #aviation #Business #Editor's Take #India #Indian Airlines #video

