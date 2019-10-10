Editor's Take | Implications of RBI quashing LVB-IBH merger

The bank was placed under the PCA framework on September 27.
RBI rejected the merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) and Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBH), the bank said on October 9.
The bank was placed under the PCA framework on September 27 due to high NPAs, insufficient capital adequacy levels, negative return on assets and high leverage.
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 07:08 pm