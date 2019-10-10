App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Implications of RBI quashing LVB-IBH merger

The bank was placed under the PCA framework on September 27.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

RBI rejected the merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) and Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBH), the bank said on October 9.

The bank was placed under the PCA framework on September 27 due to high NPAs, insufficient capital adequacy levels, negative return on assets and high leverage.

Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor to find out why the central bank may have rejected the merger.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 07:08 pm

tags #Business #India #Lakshmi Vilas Bank #Market news #RBI #video

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.