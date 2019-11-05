App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Implications of India's decision to not join RCEP

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to find out the implications of India's decision to stay out of the RCEP agreement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian government on November 4 announced that it has decided not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Cooperation (RCEP) as  negotiations failed to address the New Delhi's concerns.

The RCEP is a proposed free-trade agreement (FTA) among 16 countries. The countries include the 10 ASEAN countries — Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos —and their largest trading partners—Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and Korea.

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to find out the implications of India's decision to stay out of the RCEP agreement.

Close
Watch the video for more. 

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 06:41 pm

tags #Economy #Editor's Take #India #video

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.