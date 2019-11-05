Editor's Take | Implications of India's decision to not join RCEP

The Indian government on November 4 announced that it has decided not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Cooperation (RCEP) as negotiations failed to address the New Delhi's concerns.

The RCEP is a proposed free-trade agreement (FTA) among 16 countries. The countries include the 10 ASEAN countries — Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos —and their largest trading partners—Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and Korea.

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to find out the implications of India's decision to stay out of the RCEP agreement.

