Editor's Take | Impact of reduced corporate taxes on broader economy

Nearly 34,000 companies in India were paying the effective corporate tax of nearly 34 percent.
After the GDP growth rate slowed down to lowest in 6 years -- five percent -- for the June quarter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the effective corporate tax rate would be slashed to 25.17 percent.
Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhary to find out how this move will affect the economy.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 06:41 pm