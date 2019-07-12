App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Impact of higher surcharge on FPIs

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to find out how the announcement in Budget 2019 has affected the FPIs.

Moneycontrol News
FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to increase the surcharge on high net-worth individuals in the Union Budget 2019.

About 40 percent of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are structured as trusts or Association of Persons (AOP) which means they'll also be fall under category whose surcharge has been hiked.

First Published on Jul 12, 2019 04:09 pm

