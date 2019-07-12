Editor's Take | Impact of higher surcharge on FPIs

FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to increase the surcharge on high net-worth individuals in the Union Budget 2019.

About 40 percent of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are structured as trusts or Association of Persons (AOP) which means they'll also be fall under category whose surcharge has been hiked.

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to find out how the announcement in Budget 2019 has affected the FPIs.