Editor's Take | Impact of Aramco drone attack on India’s oil supply

On September 14, two Saudi Aramco plants -- Abqaiq oil processing facility and Khurais oil field -- were attacked by drones.
On September 14, two Saudi Aramco plants -- Abqaiq oil processing facility and Khurais oil field -- were attacked by drones.

The world could see a temporary shortage of 5.7 million barrels per day, which is five percent of the global output, due to the attack.Aakriti Handa chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out what could be the implications of this attack.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 08:28 pm