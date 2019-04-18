Editor's Take | HUL, Carlyle, Lotte keen on Dinshaw's scoop

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol's Ashwin Mohan to find out more about the stake sale.
Dinshaw's Dairy promoters are looking to sell a majority stake of the company and multiple companies have shown interest.
Lotte, which purchased Havmor, and Carlyle, which sold Tirumala to Groupe Lactalis SA, have shown interest in a majority share in Dinshaw's.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 06:02 pm