Editor's Take | HUL, Carlyle, Lotte keen on Dinshaw's scoop

Dinshaw's Dairy promoters are looking to sell a majority stake of the company and multiple companies have shown interest.

Lotte, which purchased Havmor, and Carlyle, which sold Tirumala to Groupe Lactalis SA, have shown interest in a majority share in Dinshaw's.

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol's Ashwin Mohan to find out more about the stake sale.