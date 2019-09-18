Editor's Take | ‘Howdy Modi could be pinnacle of Indian diplomacy'

The Indo-Texas association said that this event will be the biggest event in the history of Texas in terms of politics.
Around 50,000 Indian-Americans are preparing to say ‘Howdy, Modi’ at Houston, Texas on September 22, 2019.
This is going to be one of the biggest events of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 07:24 pm