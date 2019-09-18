App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 07:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | ‘Howdy Modi could be pinnacle of Indian diplomacy'

The Indo-Texas association said that this event will be the biggest event in the history of Texas in terms of politics.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Around 50,000 Indian-Americans are preparing to say ‘Howdy, Modi’ at Houston, Texas on September 22, 2019.

This is going to be one of the biggest events of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US.

Close

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks with Executive Editor of CNN News18, Bhupendra Chaubey, on what is expected of the event in Texas.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 07:24 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Houston #India #Narendra Modi #Texas #US #video #World News

