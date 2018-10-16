App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Holding Crypto Assets could be punishable under Law

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol for all the update on government’s plan of action on cryptocurrencies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India may look at amending existing laws that could make the holding of crypto assets, other than those not approved by the government, a punishable offence.

A committee headed by Subhash Chandra Garg, secretary, department of economic affairs, is likely to submit its report by December, defining the broad contours of a regulatory framework for crypto assets and virtual currencies. This could be seen as a precursor for India having its own legal virtual currency.

There are reports about ‘Lakshmi’ being India’s own legally approved cryptocurrency which could come in near future once the regulatory framework and technological set up is ready.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol for all the update on government’s plan of action on cryptocurrencies.

Watch the video for more...
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 02:23 pm

tags #cryptocurrency #Economy #Editor's Take #India #video

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.