Editor's Take | GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore in November

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection in November stood at Rs 1.03 lakh crore, which is the third highest since its implementation in 2017.

The November 2019 collection saw a 6 percent increase year-on-year, from the same period last year.

In this edition of the Editor's Take, host Pramiti Lonkar talks to Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to get more details from this data.