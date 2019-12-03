App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 07:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore in November

Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury talks about the GST revenue collection in November 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection in November stood at Rs 1.03 lakh crore, which is the third highest since its implementation in 2017.

The November 2019 collection saw a 6 percent increase year-on-year, from the same period last year.

In this edition of the Editor's Take, host Pramiti Lonkar talks to Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to get more details from this data.

Watch video for more.

First Published on Dec 3, 2019 07:44 pm

tags #GST #GST collection #video

