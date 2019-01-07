App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | GoM: Hike exemption limit for MSMEs

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor at Moneycontrol, to understand the implications of an increased exemption limit on the MSMEs and its impact on government revenue.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ministerial Panel on January 6 recommended raising the exemption threshold for MSMEs under GST. The panel comprising of State Finance Ministers has suggested raising the current exemption limit beyond annual turnover of Rs 20 lakh.

First Published on Jan 7, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Editor's Take #GST #MSME #video

