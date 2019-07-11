Editor's Take | ‘Give It Up’ campaign now in Indian Railways

After LPG, the government is now extending its 'Give It Up' campaign to railway tickets. The railways are preparing to allow the passengers to give up subsidy on the railway tickets.

Senior citizens can give up their subsidy when booking tickets online and the railway wants to phase it out this option to all passengers. By this, the railway hopes to reduce the gap between the fares they get and the cost incurred.

In this episode of Editor's take, Ravi Krishnan talks about the idea railway has for passengers giving up concessions and will it be effective or not.