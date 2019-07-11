App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | ‘Give It Up’ campaign now in Indian Railways

Senior citizens can give up their subsidy when booking tickets online and the railway wants to phase it out this option to all passengers.

After LPG, the government is now extending its 'Give It Up' campaign to railway tickets. The railways are preparing to allow the passengers to give up subsidy on the railway tickets.

Senior citizens can give up their subsidy when booking tickets online and the railway wants to phase it out this option to all passengers. By this, the railway hopes to reduce the gap between the fares they get and the cost incurred.

In this episode of Editor's take, Ravi Krishnan talks about the idea railway has for passengers giving up concessions and will it be effective or not.

Watch video for more.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #'Give It Up' campaign #Editor's Take #Indian Railways #Modi 2.0 #Train Ticket Concession #video

