you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | FM's stimulus package and its impact

Sitharaman said that the enhanced FPI surcharge, introduced in Budget 2019, will be removed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On August 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to tackle the slowdown in the Indian economy.

Sitharaman said that the enhanced FPI surcharge, introduced in Budget 2019, will be removed.

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhury to find out if the FM's announcements will boost the economy.

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Market news #video

