Editor's Take | FDI flows decline first time in 6 years

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India declined for the first time in the last six years in 2018-19, falling by 1 percent to $44.37 billion, official data showed.

According to the latest data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), FDI in 2017-18 was a record $44.85 billion.

