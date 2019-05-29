App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | FDI flows decline first time in 6 years

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurava Choudhary to find out the reason behind the decline.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India declined for the first time in the last six years in 2018-19, falling by 1 percent to $44.37 billion, official data showed.

According to the latest data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), FDI in 2017-18 was a record $44.85 billion.

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurava Choudhary to find out the reason behind the decline.
First Published on May 29, 2019 03:31 pm

tags #Business #Economy #FDI #India #markets #video

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.