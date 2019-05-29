Editor's Take | FDI flows decline first time in 6 years

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurava Choudhary to find out the reason behind the decline.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India declined for the first time in the last six years in 2018-19, falling by 1 percent to $44.37 billion, official data showed.
According to the latest data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), FDI in 2017-18 was a record $44.85 billion.Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurava Choudhary to find out the reason behind the decline.
First Published on May 29, 2019 03:31 pm